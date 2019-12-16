Mid Coast Hospital

Miles Douglas Olson was born Nov. 25 to Kyle Ryan Olson and Julianna Lindsay Olson (Spaltro) of Brunswick. Grandparents are Laurie Smart of Lisbon; Douglas Spaltro of Fortworth, Texas; Lena Pelkey of Brunswick; and Kent Olson of Harpswell. Great-grandparents are Doug and Judy Smart of Lisbon.

Natalie Wynter Hill, born Nov. 27 to Erica and Joel Hill of Brunswick. Grandparents are Gale and Mike Light of Jefferson, Duane and Kim Jewett of Liberty and Mary Ann Jean-Louis of Freeport.

Amelia Jane Brown, born Dec. 4 to Matthieu Jordan Brown and Christianna Mareigh Rhoades of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Shanna Lamoreau of Oakland, Jason and Jennifer Rhoades of Bowdoinham and Kathy and Donald Brown of Durham.

