MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring a free nutritious meal and fellowship, 5 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicap accessible. All are welcome.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public baked bean supper, including two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, cole slaw, American chop suey, bread & butter, pickles, homemade pies, beverages. 5 to 6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.5 children.

Public supper, including baked beans, casseroles, salads and pies. Seating at 5 and 6 p.m. Brunswick United Methodist Church, 320 Church Rd., Brunswick. $9 and $4 children.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: