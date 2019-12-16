WELLS

Storytimes, holiday party top library offerings

Wells Public Library will host the following events this week at 1434 Post Road:

Children’s and teen programs will include: Mother Goose Storytime, for ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers, at 10:30 a.m. Monday; a holiday party at 6 p.m. Tuesday to create crafts and participate in holiday-themed activities; Toddler Storytime, for ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday and again at 1 p.m. Friday with stories, songs and movement, all followed by a craft; a Teen Game Tournament at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday; and Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club at 3 p.m. Friday to build master creations with Legos and solve cubes, provided by the library.

Adult programs include a meditation group at noon Monday; Indigenous Reads Book Group at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kennebunk Free Library; and Conversational French Language Group at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

For more details or to register, call Andrea Kazilionis at [email protected] or the library at 646-8181.

RAYMOND

Advent candlelight service at church on Wednesday

“Holy Mother, Holy Child” is the theme of the annual Advent Candlelight Vespers service to be held 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Raymond Village Community Church at 27 Main St., Raymond Village.

The choir will sing lullabies as well as ancient and modern songs and hymns.

For more details, email Rev. Foran at [email protected], or call 655-7749.

KENNEBUNK

Museum invites public to holiday open house

The Brick Store Museum invites community members to its annual holiday open house, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at 117 Main St.

There will be free admission to the museum, and guests are welcome to view all exhibits currently on view, including Patterns, Mark Alesse Photography Show and The Centennial of the American Legion as well as permanent displays of furniture and artwork from over 200 years of history in the Kennebunks.

The evening will be include music, sweet holiday treats and light appetizers, holiday shopping and a silent auction, and a cup of hot chocolate or a glass of wine (for adult visitors).

Visitors will also have a chance to complete some last-minute Christmas shopping with the museum’s newly expanded shop. No reservation needed to attend.

YORK

Student thespians to present ‘A Victorian Christmas’

The York High School Drama Department, under the direction of George Hosker-Bouley, will present “A Victorian Christmas” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the York Public Library, at 15 Long Sands Road.

Guests will be greeted by costumed actors as they welcome you into their home and regale you with tales of their family history. Once everyone has arrived the family of actors will present a staged reading of Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” and a few other short selections. After the performance guests are invited to chat with the actors and stay for some holiday treats.

For more details, call the library at 363-2818 or go to www.york.lib.me.us.

SCARBOROUGH

Speaker to discuss child nutrition strategies

Is mealtime with your little ones stressful? Join Hannah Freeman for the presentation “Early Childhood Nutrition: Cultivating a Healthy Relationship with Food” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road.

Whether it is societal pressure, food sensitivities, or picky eaters, mealtimes can be difficult for parents. Hannah will review strategies for nourishing your children from infancy through toddlerhood and beyond, while also cultivating a healthy relationship with food.

Freeman is a naturopathic medical student at the National University of Natural Medicine in Portland, Oregon.

This event is free to attend and open to the public.

For more details, go to www.scarboroughlibrary.org/events.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Service designed for the grieving or sad

First Congregational Church will host a “Longest Night Service of Remembrance and Healing” at 6 p.m. Saturday at 141 North St.

The special service is designed for people experiencing loss and sadness during the holidays.

Join us for a simple service that acknowledges and honors the sadness and grief that often accompanies this season.

For more details, call the church office on Tuesday at 967-3897.

