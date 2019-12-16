WESTBROOK – M. Patricia (Price) Esposito, 78, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Portland. The daughter of Arthur and Madaline (Haines) Price, she was born in Bar Harbor on Nov. 22,1941. She graduated from So. Portland High School in 1960, and then attended the Maine Medical Center School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1964. She worked for Maine Medical Center for 34 years. She enjoyed her family, knitting, reading and travelling.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years Neil B Esposito of Westbrook; her stepchildren Teresa Esposito Mendel and her husband David of Ft. Lauderdale Fla., Michelina Esposito of Portland, Robert Esposito and his wife Kristy of So. Portland, Richard Esposito of Scarborough and Betteanne Esposito of Bradenton Fla. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, her 21 great-grandchildren;her siblings Michael Price and wife Anita, and Suzanne Price Norton and her husband Terry, as well as several Nieces and Nephews.

There will be no services. Arrangements under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.athutchins.com to view Patricia's, tribute page and to sign her online guestbook.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in

Patricia’s memory to:

St. Jude Children’s

Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

