A Freeport man has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of an 82-year-old Christmas tree farmer in Scarborough.

Maine State Police on Tuesday announced Quinton Hanna, 22, has been charged with killing James “Jim” Pearson, a well-known local farmer and retired teacher. Pearson was attacked Sunday morning in the front yard of his home on Beech Ridge Road.

Police say there is no indication Hanna and Pearson knew each other.

The state medical examiner determined Pearson had been stabbed to death.

Pearson was stabbed around 8:15 a.m. Sunday. His wife, Nancy, was home during the attack and her husband was still alive when she tried to render aid. She contacted nearby family members, who called 911. Pearson was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not said whether Pearson was able to describe the attacker before he died.

Hanna was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with attempted murder following an attack on a woman in West Bath that day. He is also charged with elevated aggravated assault, unlawful sexual contact, criminal restraint, robbery, burglary and two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Hanna was arraigned Monday via video in West Bath District Court from the Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he was charged with eight felony counts including attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault, unlawful sexual contact, criminal restraint, robbery, burglary and two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. He was being held at the jail on $250,000 cash bail.

Pearson, the father of Scarborough Sgt. Mary Pearson, was remembered this week by friends and former colleagues as the type of guy who was quick to help anyone, regardless of whether he knew them.

Pearson taught at Gorham High School and ran Beech Ridge Farm with his wife. They sold Christmas trees on their property for three decades.

“This is a loss to all of us. He reflects the best of Maine,” said Glenn Cummings, who taught with Pearson in Gorham and is now president of the University of Southern Maine. “He cared about all the right things. He was a man who brought lots of joy into people’s lives, including my own.”

