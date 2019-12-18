Your editorial (Our View, Dec. 17) states that President Trump should be impeached in order to protect democracy.
Maybe he should be impeached, but the reason you select is only used to scare the reader.
Our democracy has never been stronger. It is the institutions in our country that are failing. But with failure comes change, and the institution that is at the top of the failure list is the newspaper industry.
Trump is not the big threat to democracy. That prize goes to the media, which do not do the research to fully cover current events.
Thankfully, media are changing and readers have plenty of other places to get information other than your newspaper.
Susan Tartre
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland’s city arborist helps keep ‘Forest City’ green
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Editorial offers no good reason for impeachment
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Views of King, Golden on impeachment now in the spotlight
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Young activist wise not to let critics silence her
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Driver faces unexpected Real ID roadblock
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.