Your editorial (Our View, Dec. 17) states that President Trump should be impeached in order to protect democracy.

Maybe he should be impeached, but the reason you select is only used to scare the reader.

Our democracy has never been stronger. It is the institutions in our country that are failing. But with failure comes change, and the institution that is at the top of the failure list is the newspaper industry.

Trump is not the big threat to democracy. That prize goes to the media, which do not do the research to fully cover current events.

Thankfully, media are changing and readers have plenty of other places to get information other than your newspaper.

Susan Tartre

Falmouth

