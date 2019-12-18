Thank you for your article in the Dec. 15 Maine Sunday Telegram recognizing our fine, creative and community-minded city arborist, Jeff Tarling: “This year’s Christmas tree has surprisingly deep roots” (Page A1). The recognition of Jeff and his efforts on behalf of the city is very welcome!

I have had the privilege of working with Jeff over the past eight years as a volunteer in his initiative to keep and enhance Portland’s reputation as the “Forest City.” Jeff has been untiring in his support and promotion of volunteer teams in our parks, schools and recreational spaces. This city is the beautiful and the welcoming place it is in large part because of Jeff’s quiet and steady effort to see that we live up to our destiny as a welcoming and destination space.

It does not surprise me that this year’s Monument Square Christmas Tree was planted by Jeff 30 years ago. That is what he does: planting seedlings and seed-like ideas that grow into remarkable outcomes.

Through Jeff we have planted orchards in five elementary schools (Reiche, East End, Rowe, Riverton and Peaks Island) as well as a large and flourishing orchard on Boyd Street. Jeff also helped form Friends of “Forest City” Trees, whose mission is to promote the planting and sustaining of our trees throughout the city.

C. Waite Maclin

Portland

