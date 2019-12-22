|Business
|Number of complaints
|Sears
|384
|DirecTV/AT&T
|279
|Best Buy
|234
|Home Depot
|173
|Charter Communications/Spectrum
|165
|Lowe’s
|144
|Walmart
|136
|Dish Network
|107
|Verizon
|101
|Ship-Right Solutions
|96
|Consolidated Communications
|91
|US Cellular
|66
|Persian Acceptance
|61
|Dell
|60
|Aerus
|50
|Hewlett-Packard
|50
|Quirk Auto Group
|47
|Staples
|47
|T-Mobile
|46
|Furniture Superstore
|43
|VIP Tires and Service
|40
|Lee Auto Malls
|37
|Chapter 11 Furniture
|36
|Prime Automotive Group
|36
Source: Maine Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division
