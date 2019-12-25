PORTLAND – Robert N. Johnson Sr., 89, formerly of 5 Cushing Court, passed quietly and peacefully from this earth to the heavens above on Dec. 19, 2019. He was born in Houlton June 26, 1930, a son of Sumner P. and Mary E. Libby Johnson. Bob attended schools in Old Orchard Beach, graduating from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1949. He married the former Beverly Dean on July 30, 1949. He purchased Reo Window Shade of Portland in 1959, serving as its president until his retirement.

Bob loved his sports; hunting, golf and fishing, especially fly fishing and spending winters in Florida and summers at Sebago Lake. He was an avid reader testing very well being able to obtain on the first try his pilots license, Maine real estate license and Maine registered guide’s license. He had formerly attended the North Deering Congregational Church.

His wife Beverly, died in 2014 and a son, Robert N. Johnson, Jr. in 1980. He leaves a son, Dean P. Johnson of Portland; two grandchildren, Pamela E. Henderson of Winslow, Gregory R. Johnson and his wife Mili of Standish; and five great-grandchildren.

The family invites relatives and friends to attend a visiting hour from 10 – 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland to be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Rustin will officiate. Burial will be private in Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes for additional information and to sign Bob’s online guestbook.

