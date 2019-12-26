NEW HIRES

Rick Blanchard joined Alliance Realty in Westbrook as an associate broker.

Blanchard has more than 21 years of experience in buying and selling real estate, specializing in single family residential, multifamily and new construction projects. He also spent 18 years working as a carpenter.

Shay Johnson joined Locations Real Estate Group as a new agent.

Johnson brings more than a decade of experience operating businesses built by exceptional customer service.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The University of New England Board of Trustees elected the following new officers.

Dan McCormack, chief executive officer at Intermed of Portland, was named board chair.

Regen Gallagher, D.O., chief medical officer at Cary Medical Center in Caribou, was named vice chair.

Diane Field, former senior vice president at Androscoggin Bank, was named treasurer.

David Barber, former president & chief executive officer of Barber Foods, was named secretary.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Rinck Advertising recently won three awards, including best in show, at the Maine Public Relations Council 2019 Golden Arrow Awards ceremony.

Rinck earned the Best in Show award for its “VetriScience Helps a Veteran Pay it Forward” campaign, which received a perfect score of 100 from judges. The campaign also received a Gold Award in the integrated communications campaign category.

Rinck also won a Silver Golden Arrow Award in the feature/commentary placement: local mainstream category for a Portland Press Herald cover story about Bangor Savings Bank’s Green Dot bystander intervention training program.

