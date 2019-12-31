NEW HIRES

Sevee & Maher Engineers, a civil and environmental engineering consulting firm in Cumberland, has hired Michael Roy as senior civil engineer. Roy has over 20 years of professional experience in civil design, permitting, bidding, construction management and project management for private- and public-sector clients throughout the northeastern United States.

Andrew Butcher joined the Greater Portland Council of Governments as its new director of innovation and resilience. Butcher will support the advancement of connected infrastructure; strengthen economic development resources; and help foster increased capacity to invest in new technology, processes and partnerships. Since moving to Maine in 2017, he has helped craft the city of Portland’s Innovation Agenda and the city of Lewiston’s Smart Infrastructure Strategy.

PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION

SCORE Portland recognized eight mentors for exceptional service to Maine’s small business community. They are: Quality Client Service: Alexandra Ulrich of Portland, marketing director at Competitive Energy Services; Subject Matter Expert: Brian Hanson of Portland, president at Maine Business Brokers; Chapter Chair Award: Allyn Lamb of Kennebunkport, an international agribusiness consultant; Sprint: Jeff Emerson of Portland, president at NorthEnd Group LLC; Buddy Mentor: Kathleen O’Donnell of Harpswell; Recruiting Mentor: Susan deGrandpre of Portland; Workshop Presenter: Peter Carlino of Scarborough; and Volunteer Mentor: Doug Collins of Harpswell.

Organic Roots Salon and Day Spa awarded small business of the year by the South Portland Economic Development Committee. The spa is made up of a team of individual business owners that share a passion for providing products that are free of animal testing and harsh chemicals, and strive to incorporate sustainable practices into the overall operation of the business.

