A three-vehicle crash on Route 35 in Standish killed a motorist and injured three more people on Saturday morning, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says.
Authorities are not releasing the names of the people involved. A news release Saturday did not describe the circumstances of the crash, which happened around 10 a.m.
Emergency workers from Windham, Standish, and Gorham responded, as well as a LifeFlight helicopter. Three people were taken to area hospitals.
The section of Route 35 in question, which is near the Standish-Windham line, was closed “for an extended time period” as investigators examined the scene, according to the release.
The road re-opened around 1:30 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Nebraska town’s grim choice: Can it pick up and move?
-
Nation & World
Doctor charged in 25 deaths sues hospital for defamation
-
Nation & World
6 men become 1st to cross perilous Drake Passage unassisted
-
Nation & World
Truck bomb in Somalia kills at least 78
-
Nation & World
Small plane crashes in Louisiana, killing 5