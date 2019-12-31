THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund provides toys to needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made year round at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

In memory of my mom – Thelma Gould $25

In memory of M & A $50

In honor of Ellie, Avery, David, & Colin $60

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! J.T.Foley $100

Tom & Anita Fournier $40

Anonymous $100

In memory of Uncle Frank, from Rians $20

Anonymous $100

Year to date $121,518.40

