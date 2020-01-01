I was rather interested to read John Balentine’s column of Dec. 27, (“Gorham council wrong to ignore will of voters”) wherein he states “swamp-dwellers who don’t seem to understand that they must obey the will of the voters.” I should like to remind Mr. Balentine that Hiliary Clinton received some 3 million more votes than Donald Trump during the 2016 national election. It would appear, therefore, that we “swamp-dwellers” cast more votes for Ms. Clinton, yet our will was not obeyed. Is that fair, Mr. Balentine?

John M. Mishler

Harpswell

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: