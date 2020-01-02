Wiscasset police say a local man is facing multiple charges after threatening to kill an employee at a restaurant after being refused service at the bar.

Police identified the man Thursday as 35-year-old Jason Ladd of Wiscasset. He was charged with terrorizing, criminal trespass, refusing to submit to arrest, and violating his conditions of release.

The incident took place on Sunday at the Lil Village Bistro, an upscale restaurant on Gardiner Road in Wiscasset. Police said they responded to the restaurant to investigate the report of a customer creating a disturbance.

“Ladd allegedly became upset and threatened to kill one of the employees after he was refused service at the bar because he was visibly intoxicated,” Wiscasset police said in a statement.

Ladd fled before officers arrived but was captured following a brief foot chase.

