THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts uses donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Now in its 70th year, the fund provides toys to needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made year round at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

From your friends at Wood Technical Consulting Solutions $300

In memory of David Edward and David Richard Farnham $30

In memory of Thomas and Brett Cooper $30

Happy Holidays! Christine & Willie Johnson $100

Beverly Hastings $25

Sarah Scully $25

Anonymous $100

In memory of Betty Honan, Royce Foreman and Margaret Winters $75

In memory of our grandparents Blanche & Joe Capelluti, from Jill & Andrew $50

In memory of the Hemenway family, Ben & Lida, Steve & Kay, Benny & Edgar & Andy $200

Betty Foster $100

Patricia Rice $500

Anonymous $75

Happy Holidays! Susan Reed & Sage $100

Martin J. Feeney $100

Year to date $122,833.40

