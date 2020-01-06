BRUNSWICK

Brady Laforge netted a pair of goals while freshman Luke Patterson turned away all 14 shots he faced as Brunswick downed Leavitt/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Poland in boys Class B high school action in Sidney J. Watson Arena at Bowdoin College.

Down a few skaters, the Dragons (4-5) received an unassisted goal in the first period from Michael Marro. In the second, Laforge netted his first goal on a nice setup pass from Kennedy Eddy.

“The boys played well tonight down a few skaters with the flu and injuries, the boys skated hard and got,” Brunswick coach Mike Misner said.

In the third period, the Dragons were pressed to kill off seven minutes worth of penalties. After killing off the penalties, Laforge iced the game with his second goal of the night off a “beauty of a pass” from Ollie Bateman to ice Leavitt/GNG/OH/Pol (3-5).

The Dragons next face Edward Little at Norway Savings Bank Ice Arena on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

WISCASSET — Logan Baird had 13 points in the Ramblers 75-20 Mountain Valley Conference win over Wiscasset on Monday.

Robbie Feeney and Sam Fuller each dropped 10 points to round out the double-figure scorers for Winthrop (10-0).

The Ramblers held a 28-3 advantage after one quarter, followed by a 48-10 lead at the half and 64-14 through three quarters.

Noah Haggett had 15 of Wiscasset’s 20 points, while Gavin Loupe and Matt Eckert had three and two points respectively for the Wolverines (0-9)

Hall-Dale 95, Wiscasset 31

FAMINGDALE — On Saturday, the Bulldogs raced out to a 31-10 lead after one quarter of play and sailed to the Mountain Valley Conference win on Saturday.

Hall-Dale’s Josh Nadeau led all scorers with 15 points as all 14 players hit the scoring column in the win. Max Byron (13 points), Patrick Rush (12 points) and Boden Washington (11 points) each scored double-digits for the Bulldogs (6-2).

Noah Haggert paced the Wolverines (0-9) with a season-high 16 points as Brett Osmond followed with 10, including a pair of baskets from behind the arc.

Girls basketball

Kena Souza led all scorers with nine points as 11 different players scored in the Ramblers MVC win over Wiscasset.

Winthrop (8-0) was led by Kayla Weber, Maddie Perkins, and Madison Forgue as each recorded seven points apiece. The Ramblers held the Wolverines scoreless in the first and third quarters.

Kailee Colby, Kateleen Trask, Zoe Waltz, and Kylie Peoples all scored for Wiscasset 0-7).

