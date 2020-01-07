BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin raced out to a 25-9 lead after one quarter and received a career high 24 points from Moira Train as the Polar Bears cruised to a 91-50 victory over Husson University in women’s college basketball at Morrell Gymnasium on Tuesday. It is the fourth game in a row where Bowdoin has scored 90-plus points.

Sam Roy added 11 assists and eight points, while Sela Kay netted 17 and freshman Megan Tan added 11 off the bench as the Polar Bears improved to 12-0 and open NESCAC play on Friday when they travel to Connecticut to take on Trinity at 7 p.m.

The Polar Bears returned home to Morrell on Tuesday after a pair of late December games in California — a 99-49 win over Cal Lutheran and a 93-81 triumph over Chapman.

“We knew we had to come back from Cali with a lot of energy. It’s always nice be back in Morrell. We all love the fans and the great atmosphere here,” Train, a junior guard and former Greely High School standout, said. “We knew we had to get a good start and get ready for conference play.”

“I felt like we had some rebounding and defensive let downs in California so I think they came out responded really well tonight,” Bowdoin head coach Adrienne Shibles said.

Responded they did, forcing 19 first-half turnovers, resulting in 21 points off the miscues.

“We worked a lot on our defense and rebounding the last week so it was nice to see the work pay off,” Shibles said.

Bowdoin controlled from the onset, racing out to a 6-0 lead with back-to-back 3-point baskets from Train and Kay. Kay hit her second trey to extend the Polar Bear lead to 13-4 midway through the frame.

Bowdoin finished the quarter connecting on four from behind the arc to hold a 25-9 lead after 10 minutes of play.

Husson struggled in the second as Bowdoin’s suffocating defense kept the Eagles off the scoreboard for the better part of the second quarter as the guests didn’t notched their first point of the frame until 2:27 remaining, and their only field goal of the quarter came with 20 seconds remaining.

Meanwhile, Bowdoin finished the half connecting on four more baskets from three-point land to go 8-for-13 in the half. The hosts were also solid from the free throw line, going 12-for-15 and carried a 50-16 lead into the locker room.

Kay and Train each netted 11 points, while Roy dished out eight assists in the opening half.

“Coach has got it engraved into our heads that we need to come out strong. I think in California we let down a little on the defensive end,” Train, who drained five 3-point baskets on the evening, said. “That has been our focus the last couple of days in practice as we know when we hit conference play we can’t let up that many points to our opponents.”

Husson began the second half with an Emma Alley three and eight of the first 15 points, prompting a Bowdoin timeout.

Out of the timeout, Bowdoin went on a 15-4 run and took a 72-31 lead into the final quarter.

Both teams played most of their benches in the fourth quarter, as Husson continued it’s strong second-half play, but it wasn’t enough as Jess Giorgio’s six fourth-quarter points along with Train’s final five finished off the Eagles for the 41-point victory.

“Moira is really rising at the right time. Both her and Sela and playing strong on the wings. To have so many points from the bench and so many contributions from the bench, it’s been excellent to have all of this scoring,” Shibles added,

Bowdoin’s bench finished with 32 points.

Giorgio finished with eight points, followed by Dorian Cohen’s six. Annie Maher also chipped in with six points, while Maddie Hasson had four. Anika Helmke netted a 3–point basket off the bench. Tan also added five assists.

Bowdoin was 11-for-22 from behind the arc, while shooting 16-for-24 from the free-throw line. The Polar Bears held a slim advantage in rebounds, 36-34, while collecting 20 steals in the game.

Bowdoin 91, Husson 50

At Bowdoin College

Husson — 9 7 15 19 — 50

Bowdoin — 25 25 20 19 — 91

Husson — Joan Overton 1-1-3, Emma Alley 3-2-9, Sydney Allen 3-1-7, Bailey Donovan 4-5-13, Megan Peach 0-0-0, Amanda D’Amico 0-0-0, Cassie Urso 1-0-2, Nicole Tapparo 0-0-0, Braylee Wildman 0-0-0, Sami Ireland 3-0-6, Vanessa Duarte 4-0-10, Eri Lawrence 0-0-0. Totals – 19-7-50.

Bowdoin — Sam Roy 2-2-8, Sela Kay 5-4-17, Moira Train 9-1-24, Maddie Hasson 1-2-4, Annie Maher 2-2-6, Megan Tan 4-3-11, Tori Beck 0-0-0, Shayla Eubanks 1-0-2, Ali Meade 0-0-0, Dorian Cohen 2-0-6, Jess Giorgio 4-0-8, Olivia Ware 1-0-2, Tatum Angotti 0-0-0, Anika Helmke 1-0-3. Totals — 32-16-91.

3-point field goals – (Bow) Roy 2, Kay 3, Train 5, Helmke, (H) Alley 2, Allen, Duarte 2.

Records — Bowdoin 12-0, Husson 4-7.

Up next next for the Polar Bears — Friday at Trinity at 7 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: