ROCKPORT

Adventure Advertising of Rockport has teamed up with The First National Bank and Threshers Brewing in an effort to gather warm clothing for the Knox County Homeless Coalition. Boots, socks, coats, hats and any other warm winter clothing or blankets are needed for all sizes and for all ages – from infant to elderly- to help protect people from the cold this winter. Clothing donations are being gathered until Jan. 15.

The Knox County Homeless Coalition works with individuals and families in Knox County to help provide safe shelter from the cold and elements. The goal of the programs provided is to help individuals and families achieve sustainable independence. In addition to the client care programs offered, The Knox County Homeless Coalition operates The Landing Place with a comprehensive youth program, and The Hospitality House, an extended stay family shelter.

New and gently used clothing can be dropped off at First National Bank locations in Rockland as well as Camden and Rockport, Threshers Brewing in Searsmont and at Adventure Advertising in Rockport.

Adventure Advertising will be hosting the Penobscot Bay Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 29 Commercial St.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an article of clothing to donate. The Knox County Homeless Coalition will also be speaking at the event.

YORK

York Public Library will host the following events this week at 15 Long Sands Road:

• Italian Conversation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for casual conversation in Italian. Suitable for those with intermediate to advanced conversational skills in the Italian language.

• Meditation Meetup, from 5:30 tp 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, in partnership with area practitioners, the library is pleased to offer a weekly meditation program.

This session will be led by Avi Magidoff.

• A screening of the film “The Great Hack” at 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more details, go to www.york.lib.me.us.

CAMDEN

Coastal Mountains Nature Program will host the talk “Pond Life Under the Ice” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Camden Public Library at 55 Main St.

Do you ever wonder what hides under the ice of a frozen Maine pond? Have you ever witnessed close up the springtime explosion of amphibian life that follows winter? Join Maine Master Naturalist and photographer Edwin Barkdoll for an evening of exploring life under the ice culminating in the annual amphibian emergence and migration.

For more details, call the library at 236-3440.

TOPSHAM

Midcoast Youth Theater (MYT) will present “Seussical the Musical” as its winter musical at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with additional matinee shows at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Brunswick High School’s Crooker Theater at 116 Maquoit Road.

The cast and crew of “Seussical” will bring to life many of Dr. Seuss’ most famous characters, including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Myrtle the Turtle and a stage full of Whos, while weaving a narrative that incorporates elements of many of Dr. Seuss’ most beloved stories through song, dance and the rhyming refrains of Seussian-speak.

Tickets are available at the door and in advance online at https://mytseussical.brownpapertickets.com.

