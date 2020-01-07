BRUNSWICK — Construction on a new Martin’s Point Health Care facility is expected to begin at Brunswick Landing this year. Once completed, it will be one of the former military base’s largest employers.

The roughly 55,000-square-foot building, located on 6.7 acres on Bath Road, will consolidate Brunswick’s two existing Martin’s Point offices on Baribeau Drive and Farley Road. The space was previously used as vehicle storage for the U.S. Navy Construction Battalion and most recently housed Blue Dog Daycare and All Natural Technologies, both of which have relocated.

According to Steve Amendo, vice president of marketing and community engagement, the company “will continue to offer the same wide range of services/specialties, including primary care, pediatrics, behavioral health care, physical therapy, onsite labs, radiology and more.”

Martin’s Point has received approval from the Brunswick Planning Board and is awaiting approval from the Department of Environmental Protection.

Amendo did not provide an expected construction start date and declined to comment on how much the project is expected to cost, but said they intend to move-in late next year.

The new location at Brunswick Landing is ideal, Amendo said, with increased visibility, ample parking and easy access from surrounding areas.

“Consolidating our two current Brunswick health care centers will allow us to concentrate our care into a more integrated and focused health care system — where we can provide better service, greater access, and expand our care offerings to our current patients and potential new patients in the Midcoast area,” he said.

The new facility is “continuing on that pace of redevelopment in accordance with the vision,” said Steve Levesque, executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority. It means real estate development, property taxes and employment, for the former base.

The area was “always intended to be used for high-end office buildings,” he said.

Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority oversees the redevelopment of the former Brunswick Naval Air Station, which was decommissioned in 2011, taking thousands of jobs out of Brunswick. Recent redevelopment efforts have turned the base, now Brunswick Landing, into a hub for more than 135 businesses and employing over 2,000 people, a number Levesque said recently is expected to double within the next five years.

The Martin’s Point facility will bolster the employment numbers even further, adding roughly 150 employees, making it one of the largest employers at the landing.

As of August, Wayfair led the charge with 508 employees, followed by SaviLinks with 140 and Pathways with 122.

The former base is now a “multi-use facility” with offices, manufacturing centers, commercial enterprises, recreation, houses, an airport and a start-up incubator with a focus on technology industries, he said, adding that “2020 is going to be a big year,” with a bank and new residential housing coming online, among other projects.

“We’ve been very fortunate, we’ve become a very desirable location for businesses,” he said

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: