President Trump announced to the world last Friday that with the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, he was not starting a war in Iran, but stopping a war.

It seems to me that he is escalating a war.

Someone should take his phone away.

Stephen Wanzer

Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles