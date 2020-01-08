President Trump announced to the world last Friday that with the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, he was not starting a war in Iran, but stopping a war.
It seems to me that he is escalating a war.
Someone should take his phone away.
Stephen Wanzer
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Portland planners seek feedback on ReCode effort
-
The Forecaster
Portland Police Beat: Dec. 30-Jan. 5
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Trump’s threats to Iranian cultural sites disrespect our human heritage
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: From a grateful family
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 8
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.