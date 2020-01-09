HARTFORD, Conn. — Tea Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 on Thursday night, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak.

UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013.

Baylor (12-1) led by three going into the fourth quarter, and neither team could get much going on offense in the next few minutes. The Huskies cut the deficit to one on Christyn Williams’ jumper with 6:36 left. Then the defending national champions took over with 15 straight points. The run started with a layup by Lauren Cox and two baskets by Nalyssa Smith. Smith finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

UConn (12-1) didn’t score a basket after Williams’ jumper until Crystal Dangerfield hit a 3-pointer in the final minute.

Williams scored 21 points to lead the Huskies.

(4) SOUTH CAROLINA 91, ARKANSAS 82: Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds, and the Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) defeated the Razorbacks (13-3, 1-2) in Columbia, South Carolina.

(12) INDIANA 66, PURDUE 48: Ali Patberg scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and the Hoosiers (14-2) improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten Conference for the first time ever with a win over the Boilermakers (11-5, 2-2) in Bloomington, Indiana.

Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes had five points and four rebounds for Indiana.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 61, CURRY 48: The Nor’easters (11-3, 4-0 Commonwealth Coast) forced 23 turnovers in a win over the Colonels (3-10, 1-3) in Biddeford.

Jocelyn Chaput led UNE with 13 points, and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Sadie Nelson chipped in with 12 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 93, CURRY 60: Siddiq Canty scored 29 points and Alex Kravchuk added 17 as the Nor’easters (7-6, 2-3 Commonwealth Coast) cruised past the Colonels (4-9, 0-4) at Milton, Massachusetts.

Avery DeBrito and Jackson McCoy chipped in with 12 points apiece.

(19) MICHIGAN 84, PURDUE 78: Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan’s seniors made big shots late as the Wolverines (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) outlasted the Boilermakers (9-7, 2-3) in double overtime in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(23) WICHITA STATE 76, (21) MEMPHIS 67: Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) past the Tigers (12-3, 1-1) in Wichita, Kansas.

FOOTBALL

MISSISSIPPI STATE: Washington State’s Mike Leach was hired as the Bulldogs’ new head coach, bringing one of the nation’s quirkiest and most successful coaches from the Pac-12 to the Southeastern Conference.

Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons.

In 18 years at Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set records and consistently reach the postseason.

At Washington State, Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and led the Cougars to five straight bowl games, including a school-record 11 victories in 2018.

