KENNEBUNK — United Way of York County announces that Cliff Oliver has joined the organization as Community Impact Investment Manager.

In this role, Oliver oversees UWYC’s organizational-level eligibility reviews and the program-level application and community investment process, said agency president, Barbara Wentworth. She said he will work with teams of volunteers and manage the organization’s Supportive Services strategic efforts.

“Cliff is an excellent addition to our team,” Wentworth said. “He brings a depth of experience with project management, volunteer engagement and coalition building.”

Prior to joining United Way of York County, Oliver was Program and Volunteer Director at Apex Youth Connection (formerly Community Bicycle Center) in Biddeford. Oliver retired in October 2017 from the U.S. Army after 24 years of honorable service, including serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Oliver and his wife, Hollon, live in Wells and have three children, and Oliver has two grandchildren.

