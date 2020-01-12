I have been a vegetarian for 29 years and went vegan last July.

It is often a lonely trek but the right one for me.

I want to thank you for last Sunday’s paper. We have a subscription and read meat-based recipes all the time and feel isolated.

Now MDH and I are excited to try the recipes in last week’s edition (“Green Plate Special: Bean there, done that,” Page F2; “Warm up your winter nights with this bean and barley chili,” Page F3; “Jicama brings refreshing flavor to hearty bean soup, salad,” Page F3).

Kathryn Garrity

Saco

