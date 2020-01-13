SOUTH PORTLAND — Youth wishing to compete in the annual cardboard sled competition at Winterfest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, can start working on their designs now. Prizes will be awarded for the longest ride, the fastest ride and most creative sleds. The only materials allowed are cardboard, Duct tape and paint. All sleds will be inspected prior to entering the display area and being allowed to race. See southportlandme.myrec.com to register or for more information. There is no cost to participate.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Youth sled competition at SoPo Winterfest
-
Arts & Entertainment
The biggest Oscar snubs, from Adam Sandler and Jennifer Lopez to women directors
-
Varsity Maine
Number of eight-man football teams expected to double this fall
-
Nation & World
Preparations accelerate this week for Senate impeachment trial of Trump
-
Business
Carbonite call center moving within Lewiston, no other changes planned, say new owners