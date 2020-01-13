SOUTH PORTLAND — Youth wishing to compete in the annual cardboard sled competition at Winterfest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, can start working on their designs now. Prizes will be awarded for the longest ride, the fastest ride and most creative sleds. The only materials allowed are cardboard, Duct tape and paint. All sleds will be inspected prior to entering the display area and being allowed to race. See southportlandme.myrec.com to register or for more information. There is no cost to participate.



