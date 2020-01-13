BATH — Merrymeeting Adult Education and the Midcoast Community Alliance are hosting a free “Skate & Learn” information night Tuesday, Jan. 21, for people that want to learn more about earning a high school diploma, preparing to take the High School Equivalency Test, going to college, or entering the workforce.

The event, led by local skater and educator Bobby Gray and Merrymeeting Adult Education Director Allen Lampert, runs from 6-8 p.m. at the Bath Youth Meetinghouse and Skate Park, 4 Old Brunswick Road.

Lampert noted that opportunities like Skate & Learn shift adult education out of the traditional classroom and into environments where adult learners are already active members of a community.

“We can hang out our shingle and hope people come to our building – whether it’s at a high school for evening learning labs or a free-standing center like the one Merrymeeting has in Topsham. Or we can bring our educational programs to places where adults already feel comfortable spending time,” Lampert said.

Attendees are invited to stay after session for a night of free skating, and they will receive an additional free session pass to be used at a later time. A light dinner will be served, and those interested are asked to call or text 443-6856 to RSVP.

