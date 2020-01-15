Staff report

GORHAM — Portland jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first quarter and coasted to a 52-31 win over Gorham in a Class AA girls’ basketball game Wednesday night.

Amanda Kabantu led Portland (9-2) with 16 points – 10 in the first quarter. Gemima Motema added 14 points and Kiera Eubanks had 11.

Motema also had four blocked shots and four steals.

Portland scored the first 11 points and forced nine turnovers in the first half while building a 36-15 lead.

Gorham (5-6) was led by sophomore Anna Nelson with nine points. Adele Nadeau had seven.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 69, BUCKFIELD 28: Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers (9-1) in a win over the Bucks (3-7) at Yarmouth.

Erin Reid led NYA with 15 points. Madilyn Onorato added 13, Emily Drummond scored 12 and Serena Mower had 11.

Kathryn Henderson scored seven points for Buckfield.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

BOOTHBAY 56, OAK HILL 41: An 18-7 advantage in the third quarter helped the Seahawks (10-2) pull away from the Raiders (4-7) in Wales.

Hunter Crocker scored 19 points and Kaeden Davis added 15 for Boothbay, which led by three at halftime.

Gavin Rawstron paced Oak Hill with 16 points. Liam Rodrigue chipped in with 10.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 67, BUCKFIELD 36: Te’Andre King scored 12 of his 26 points in the second quarter as the Panthers (8-2) defeated the Bucks (4-7) in Yarmouth.

King also had 12 rebounds and four steals. Logan Welch hit three 3-pointers on his way to 15 points, while Christopher Hamblett had 14 points.

Buckfield’s Tyler Gammon scored 27 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 3: Monty Leclerc scored 2:57 into overtime as Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (3-3-2) edged the Golden Trojans (5-3) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Jaime Sperlich, Trevor Ouellette and James Monson contributed a goal apiece for Biddeford.

Alex St. John, Tyler Snell and Eli Pendergrass scored for Thornton.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, ST. DOM’S 0: Gus Lappin scored a pair of goals as South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (5-2-1) downed the Saints at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Lappin’s first-period goal was unassisted, while Austin Gross and Dylan Hannan assisted on his third-period goal. Deven Hannan scored with an assist from Dylan Hannan in the first period.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, EDWARD LITTLE 2: Nicoletta Coupe recorded a hat trick with three goals in the second period as Cape Elizabeth/Waynflete/South Portland (10-2-1) rallied past Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (6-5-3) in Auburn.

After two goals from EL’s Caroline Tracey in the first period, Coupe’s three goals gave the Capers a 3-2 lead. Bella Schifano tacked on a third-period goal.

YARMOUTH 3, YORK 1: Hannah Swift notched a goal and an assist for Yarmouth/Freeport (7-9) in a win over York/Traip/Marshwood (5-10) at Travis Roy Ice Arena.

Swift’s goal in the first period, assisted by Emma Moll, tied the game after a first-minute power-play goal by Sophia Santamaria. Katie Hughes put the Clippers ahead later in the first, and Sadie Carnes got an insurance goal in the third.

PORTLAND 6, BIDDEFORD 3: Lucy Howe broke a 3-3 tie three minutes into the third period, and Caroline Lerch added her second and third goals of the game as Portland/Deering (8-6) defeated Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Sanford (2-11) in Portland.

Margaret Smith notched a pair of goals for Portland. Lily Clough scored twice for Biddeford.

Biddeford goalie Kelsie Keely kept the Tigers close with 41 saves.

FOOTBALL

GAZIANO AWARDS: Two players from Leavitt are among the six finalists for the Frank J. Gaziano Lineman Awards, given to the best offensive lineman and best defensive lineman in Maine.

The offensive finalists are David Gross of Bucksport, Riley Parmenter of Leavitt and Jack Rogers of Thornton Academy. On defense, the finalists are Will Horton of Bonny Eagle, Cam Jordan of Leavitt and Nate Mars of Scarborough.

Gross was the Little Ten Conference player of the year, Parmenter was a four-year starter and two-year captain, and Rogers is a two-time Varsity Maine All-State selection. Gross was an All-State pick as a senior.

All three defensive finalists were Varsity Maine All-State picks this year, with Horton being a repeat selection. Horton was a two-year captain, Jordan was a Fitzpatrick Trophy semifinalist, and Mars was the Gerry Raymond Award winner as the best lineman in the SMAA.

Each finalist is assured a $1,000 scholarship. The two winners, who will be announced Saturday, Jan. 25, during an awards banquet at the Augusta Civic Center, will receive $5,000 scholarships.

