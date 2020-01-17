FALMOUTH — Mike Simonds scored eight points, Ethan McKee had six points and Brady Coyne added five during a third-quarter surge as Falmouth pulled away for a 53-41 win over Kennebunk in a Class A South boys’ basketball game Friday night.

The Yachtsmen (10-3) used a 19-10 edge in the third quarter to open a 39-27 lead as they avenged a season-opening loss to Kennebunk.

Simonds finished with 24 points, Coyne scored 13, and McKee had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Kennebunk (9-3), which had won six in a row, was paced by Adam Lux with 14 points and Max Murray with 13.

GREELY 94, POLAND 62: Logan Bagshaw reached the 1,000-point mark for his career, scoring 24 points to lead Rangers (9-3) past the Knights (3-9) in Poland.

Greely hit 15 3-pointers, six in the first quarter. Bagshaw reached his milestone in the third quarter.

Nick Butler dropped in 21 points, Liam Davis had 15 and Tim Walker scored 13 for the Rangers.

Evan Kelly led Poland with 17 points. Isaiah Hill chipped in with 10.

GORHAM 70, SCARBOROUGH 46: Bode Meader scored 15 of his 20 points in the first half as the Rams (7-5) built a 43-25 lead en route to a win over the Red Storm (7-6) in Scarborough.

Jordan Bretton finished with 14 points for Gorham. Grant Nadeau added 10 – all in the first half.

Scarborough got 12 points form Adam Lewis, 11 from Brian Austin and 10 from Zander Haskell.

DEERING 50, WINDHAM 29: Loki Anda posted 14 points and eight rebounds as the Rams (10-2) beat the Eagles (5-8) in Portland.

Askar Houssein added 13 points and eight assists for Deering. Darryl Germain scored nine points.

Will Mannette led Windham with eight points.

BONNY EAGLE 61, NOBLE 36: Three players scored in double figures as the Scots (7-5) defeated the Knights (1-11) in Standish.

Jacob Humphrey led Bonny Eagle with 15 points. Nate Ferris had 12 and Jacob Esty contributed 10.

Devin Brown scored 13 points for Noble.

FREEPORT 67, LAKE REGION 58: Gabe Wagner scored 26 points as the Falcons (6-6) pulled out a win at home against the Lakers (5-6).

Colby Arsenault added 12 points, and Blaine Cockburn had 10.

Derek Langadas led Lake Region with 22 points. Liam Grass finished with 18.

WESTBROOK 71, MORSE 53: Kyle McKone made six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points as the Blue Blazes (3-9) handled the Shipbuilders (1-10) in Westbrook.

Westbrook outscored Morse 37-19 in the second half. Michael Connolly added 17 points for Westbrook, and Connor Doolittle had 13.

Brogan Shaw paced Morse with 17 points. Jordan Onorato scored 13 and Sawyer Stead chipped in with 11.

BIDDEFORD 66, MT. ARARAT 53: The Tigers (6-4) built a 38-19 halftime lead and cruised to a win over the Eagles (1-10) in Biddeford.

Scott Kelly led Biddeford with 15 points. Will Harriman had 14, Alex McAlevey added 11 and Marc Reali finished with 10.

Joshua Dionne scored 13 points for Mt. Ararat.

MARSHWOOD 49, SANFORD 46: Justin Bryant scored 24 points as the Hawks (7-6) rallied for a win over the Spartans (4-8) in South Berwick.

Kelvin Peterson finished with 10 points for Marshwood, which trailed 30-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Leyton Bickford led Sanford with 12 points.

SOUTH PORTLAND 58, MASSABESIC 36: Cade Carr scored all 17 of his points in the second half to help the Red Riots (13-0) break open a close game against the Mustangs (2-10) in Waterboro.

Gerik Bialorucki had 13 points and Pamba Pamba added 11 for the Riots, who led 19-17 at halftime.

Ben Samson scored 13 points for Massabesic.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 55, CAPE ELIZABETH 44: Nick Kariotis tallied 12 of his 14 points in the third quarter as the Patriots (7-5) used a 25-17 advantage to take control against the Capers (4-8) in Gray.

Jay Hawkes added 12 points for Gray-New Gloucester, which trailed 19-18 at halftime. Wyatt Kenney added 11 points.

Nolan Smith scored 16 and Nate Mullen had 15 for the Capers.

WELLS 53, TRAIP ACADEMY 46: Gavyn Leighton led a balanced offense with 11 points as the Warriors (5-5) beat the Rangers (6-6) in overtime at Wells.

Caleb Corey scored 10 points, and Nate Chandler had nine points and seven rebounds.

Frankie Driscoll paced Traip with 13 points. Treshaun Brown and Will Davis chipped in 10 apiece.

LEWISTON 66, BRUNSWICK 49: David Omasombo made three 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils (7-5) past the Dragons (7-4) in Brunswick.

Malik Foster scored 11 points in the second quarter and finished with 16. Evan Williams chipped in with 10.

Noah Goddard led the Dragons with 14 points, and Evan Cox had 10.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 62, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 55: Ryan Crockett got 17 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including 13 free throws, as the Seagulls (5-6) defeated the Panthers (8-3) in Old Orchard Beach.

Landen Johnson had 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jaden Davies tossed in 12 for OOB, which outscored NYA 25-18 in the fourth quarter..

Chris Hamblett paced NYA with 24 points. Te’Andre King added 16.

SACOPEE VALLEY 62, ST. DOMINIC 53: Mcgwire Sawyer had 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Teagan Meggison scored 21 points for the Hawks (2-8) in a win over Saints (4-5) in Hiram.

Sacopee Valley trailed 38-36 entering the fourth quarter after the Saints rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit.

Gabe Carey led St. Dom’s 28 points.

Sean Wedgewood scored 11 for Sacopee.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 64, OCEANSIDE 44: Trevor Brown and Patrick McKenney combined for 17 of Medomak’s 21 third-quarter points as the Panthers (11-2) pulled away from the Mariners (5-8) at Waldoboro.

Brown scored 23 points and McKenney finished with 15, including four 3-pointers. Parker Morrison added 12.

Medomak outscored the Mariners 34-17 in the second half.

Elliot Lucier led Oceanside with 15 points.

BOOTHBAY 85, TELSTAR 49: Hunter Crockett poured in a career-high 32 points for the Seahawks (11-2) in a win over the Rebels (2-10) in Boothbay Harbor.

Benjamin Pearce added 18 points, and Kaleb Ames had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Logan Sumner dropped in 27 points for Telstar, while Davin Mason scored 17.

SEACOAST CHRISTIAN 38, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 27: Charles Tieszen and Caleb Vega scored seven points apiece as the Guardians (2-7) downed the Lions (0-9) in Eliot.

Greater Portland Christian’s Paul Tran made four 3-pointers for 12 points. Micah LaSalle had eight points.

FOREST HILLS 82, PINE TREE ACADEMY 42: Parker Desjardins scored 25 of his 31 points in the first half to lead the Tigers (13-0) past the Breakers (7-6) in Freeport.

Desjardins added 10 rebounds and five assists. Hunter Cuddy contributed 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Parker Desjardins chipped in with 10 points.

Pine Tree was led by Chris Amisi with 22 points.

