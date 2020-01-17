CAPE ELIZABETH — Madysen West made a shot at the overtime buzzer – her only basket of the game – to give Gray-New Gloucester a 36-35 win over Cape Elizabeth in a Western Maine Conference girls’ basketball game Friday night.

Emma West and Samantha Fortin each scored nine points to lead the Patriots (8-4), who are missing top scorer Jordan Grant because of an ankle injury.

Isabel Berman got 14 points for the Capers (6-6).

FREEPORT 45, LAKE REGION 26: Caroline Smith scored 17 points as the Falcons (9-3) defeated the Lakers (4-7) in Freeport.

After falling behind 17-8 in the first quarter, the Falcons outscored the Lakers 37-9 the rest of the way. Rachel Wall added 13 points for Freeport, and Mason Baker-Schlendering had eight.

Shauna Hancock paced the Lakers with 12 points.

NOBLE 52, BONNY EAGLE 42: Raegan Kelly scored 23 points and Amy Fleming had 12 as the Knights (8-4) defeated the Scots (4-8) 31-15 in Standish.

Noble turned a 23-21 halftime lead into a 40-28 advantage after three quarters.

Emily Bartash and Allexius Theberge got 12 points apiece for Bonny Eagle.

MARSHWOOD 64, SANFORD 45: Alexa McGee dropped in 20 points as the Hawks (11-2) topped the Spartans (4-8) in Sanford.

The game was tied 28-28 at halftime before Marshwood outscored Sanford 24-5 in the third quarter. Angelina Bisson made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Hawks, and Kayla Goodwin added 13.

Paige Cote and Riley Hebler each scored 10 points for Sanford.

KENNEBUNK 51, FALMOUTH 31: Emily Archibald scored 10 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams (10-2) pulled away from the Yachtsmen (6-6) in Kennebunk.

Archibald also grabbed 15 rebounds. Emily Hogue scored 13 points and Ellen Neale had seven steals.

Sloane Ginevan scored 16 points for Falmouth.

LEWISTON 50, BRUNSWICK 42: Madeline Foster paced the Blue Devils (4-7) with 20 points in a upset win over the Dragons (8-3) in Lewiston.

Jamyah Nicolas contributed 12 points for Lewiston, while Lauren Foster grabbed 11 rebounds.

Logan Brown led the Dragons with 19 points. Alexis Guptill scored 10.

MT. ARARAT 68, BIDDEFORD 41: Lauren Magno drilled five 3-pointer and scored 19 points for the Eagles (4-7) in a win over the Tigers (2-8) in Topsham.

Kyla Greenleaf scored 11 points and Theresa Breed chipped in with 10 for Mt. Ararat.

Hannah Gosselin was Biddeford’s high scorer with 14 points.

GREELY 67, POLAND 35: Brooke Obar scored 18 points as the Rangers (11-1) handled the Knights (3-8) in Cumberland.

Camille Clement added 17 points and Mollie Obar had 11. The Rangers outscored the Knights 35-15 in the second half to pull away.

Sophia Vallee led Poland with eight points.

YORK 53, WELLS 38: Nina Howe scored 16 points and Emily Rainforth had 14 as the Wildcats (8-4) beat the Warriors (6-5) in York.

York used a 20-9 advantage in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Grace Ramsdell tallied 15 points for Wells, and Mallory Aromando had 10.

SOUTH PORTLAND 52, MASSABESIC 30: Cora Boothby-Akilo scored 11 points to lead the Red Riots (10-3) past the Mustangs (8-4) in Waterboro.

Ashlee Aceto and Maggie Whitmore each added nine points.

Satyra Duong and Michela Jacobs got eight points apiece for Massabesic.

WINDHAM 47, DEERING 23: Carly Morey scored 13 points as the Eagles (8-4) defeated the Rams (0-12) in Windham.

Hannah and Sarah Talon each chipped in with eight points.

Ella McGowan led Deering with 13 points.

WESTBROOK 45, MORSE 27: Elizabeth Cole dropped in 21 points to lead the Blue Blazes (2-10) to a win over the Shipbuilders (0-11) in Bath.

Ariana Alcide added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Brooke Kulis was Morse’s top scorer with seven points.

ST. DOMINIC 49, SACOPEE VALLEY 43: The Saints (10-2) closed with a 9-0 run in the final four minutes to defeat the Hawks (5-6) in Hiram.

Becca Zimmerman led St. Dom’s with 18 points, including six in the fourth quarter. Mia-Angelina Leslie had 12 points and Skye Rogers added 11.

Sacopee Valley got 11 points from Kylie Day and 10 from Riley Vacchiano.

GARDINER 60, CAMDEN HILLS 49: Kassidy Collins recorded a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds to help rally the Tigers (11-1) past the Windjammers (2-9) in Gardiner.

Gardiner outscored Camden Hills 37-18 in the second half.

Bailey Poore led the Tigers with 21 points.

Ella Graffam had 13 points for the Windjammers.

