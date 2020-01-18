Maine State Police arrested a New Hampshire couple who are wanted in New Hampshire and Maine on a string of charges, ranging from theft to importation of heroin to assault with a dangerous weapon.

Acting on a tip, police found Crystal Lambert, 28, of Rochester, New Hampshire, at a house on Upper Guinea Road in Lebanon at about noon Saturday. Lambert was wanted on methamphetamine and heroin possession charges in New Hampshire and a theft charge in Wells.

Police found Sean Mcinnis, 42, also of Rochester, in bed. He initially gave a false name. Upon learning his identity, police said they took him into custody. He is wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in New Hampshire and illegal importation of heroin and criminal mischief in Maine.

Lambert and Mcinnis were transported to the York County Jail, where they are being held on fugitive from justice charges. They are scheduled to appear in Springvale District Court on Tuesday.

