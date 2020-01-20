PORTLAND – Janet Barnard passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, after a long and happy life. She was born in Newark, N.J. and attended Barringer High School and the Washington School for Secretaries.

Janet and her husband, Walter, married on Dec. 5, 1942 and were together for over 60 years. They lived much of this time in West Boylston, Mass. The family roofing business in Worcester, Mass. was started by Walter’s great-grandfather in 1855. Walter died in 2003.

Janet lived in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, Montserrat, W.I., Florida and Maine.

Janet is survived by their two sons, Walter Barnard III and Whitney Barnard and their two daughters, Susan Lamdin and Phoebe Barnard; nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick, ME condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

Contributions in her memory may be made to the

Thornton Oaks Library Fund

25 Thornton Way

Brunswick, ME 04011

or the

Orleans Conservation Trust

P.O. Box 1078

East Orleans, MA 02643

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous