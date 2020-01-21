More than 3,000 Central Maine Power customers in Freeport and surrounding towns abruptly lost power Tuesday afternoon.

The power company as of 3:30 p.m. was trying to ascertain the cause of the outage, which started just before 2 p.m. Company spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said the power failure was unlikely weather-related or caused by a vehicle crash.

“We are out there inspecting the line figuring out what it could be,” she said.

Freeport was the epicenter of the outage, with nearly 2,900 customers without power, over half the town’s power users. Other nearby communities affected were Durham, Brunswick and Pownal.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: