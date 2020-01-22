Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 1/28 3 p.m. School Board Policy Committee TH
Wed. 1/29 7 p.m. Town Council/School Board Workshop TH
Thur. 1/30 9 a.m. Planning Board Process Information TH
Scarborough
Mon. 1/27 6:30 p.m. Planning Board MB
Tues. 1/28 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee MB
Tues. 1/28 6 p.m. Public Safety Building Rezoning MB
South Portland
Mon. 1/27 6 p.m. State of the Schools SPHS
Mon. 1/27 6:30 p.m. Willard Beach Master Plan Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Tues. 1/28 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission 2 Portland Fish Pier
Tues. 1/28 4:30 p.m. Board of Health CH
Tues. 1/28 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Thur. 1/30 6:30 p.m. City Council District 2 Meeting 37 Highland Ave.
