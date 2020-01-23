The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to an emergency alert from a fishing vessel 45 nautical miles southeast of Portland.

The Hayley Ann has two people on board, according to the local Coast Guard district.

A plane and two helicopters from a Coast Guard air station in Cape Cod have joined the search, as well as the cutter Steelhead.

This story will be updated.

