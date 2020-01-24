KENNEBUNK — The Select Board in Kennebunk has reappointed Town Manager Michael Pardue for three years starting on July 1.

The decision was announced in a news release on Jan. 15.

Select Board Chair Blake Baldwin said Pardue’s strong leadership skills, positive interaction with staff, citizens, and the business community, coupled with his ability to handle numerous projects simultaneously were factors considered by the board when making its decision.

“One of Kennebunk’s most enduring strengths has been strong leadership in the position of town manager,” said Baldwin. “The board is grateful to have a person with tremendous knowledge, experience and integrity working on our behalf. We are very pleased that Mike has agreed to the reappointment.”

Pardue was first appointed Kennebunk town manager in 2016.

Pardue credits his success in the position to the strength of the municipal staff he manages.

“I could not ask for a more supportive and professional group of personnel,” Pardue said in the statement. “My colleagues are dedicated, highly motivated and always demonstrate an unwavering commitment to provide the highest quality service possible. I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to work with the wonderful people that serve this great community.”

His current salary is $130,680 and will remain at that level until July 1, 2021, when he will receive a cost of living adjustment equal to that of other non-union employees, plus such an additional amount, if any, as the Select Board deems appropriate based on periodic performance reviews, and the same again beginning July 1, 2022.

The contract spells out that the town will contribute $26,000 annually to his retirement account at the beginning of each contract year,

His employment agreement acknowledges Pardue is a candidate for the Maine Senate. The agreement notes that he is “encouraged and authorized to run.” The contract goes on to say that if elected, “it is understood between the parties that such service will impact the town manager’s hours at town hall and possibly also his attendance at meetings of the Select Board.”

The contract notes that if elected, Pardue will work with the chair of the Select Board to develop an operational plan for when he is unavailable, due to legislative service.

It spells out that his election would not affect other terms of the agreement except that his legislative salary would constitute an offset against his town of Kennebunk salary.

Pardue is running as a Republican for Senate District 34, which includes the coastal towns of Kennebunk and Wells, along with the smaller inland communities of Acton, Lebanon, North Berwick, and part of Berwick.

