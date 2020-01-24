A well-respected Maine fishing boat captain and his deckhand have been identified as the two men who died Thursday when their boat sank 45 miles off the coast of Portland.

Arnold “Joe” Nickerson IV, a 60-year-old fisherman from Arundel, and 44-year-old crew member Chris Pinkham of Boothbay Harbor died when Nickerson’s 42-foot boat sank, according to the Maine Marine Patrol.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, although a fisherman in the area said the wind was gusty and the waters were rough.

Nickerson was a longtime member of Maine’s tightknit fishing community, according to a fellow fisherman who recovered his body.

Randy Cushman of Port Clyde arrived at the scene shortly after a Coast Guard helicopter, and pulled the bodies out of the water onto his boat. An emotional Cushman said Friday morning that he’s known Nickerson for more than a decade.

“Joe was one of the nicest men you’ll ever meet,” Cushman said. “He was a gentle giant.”

Nickerson’s vessel, the Hayley Ann, sent an emergency distress signal Thursday afternoon, triggering a Coast Guard response that included a plane, two helicopters and a cutter. The vessel was sinking when a Coast Guard helicopter reached the scene and dropped a rescue diver, who found two people in the water. Both were unresponsive.

Cushman said seas in the area were rough Thursday morning. He said Nickerson’s 42-foot boat boat was equipped for both inshore lobstering and offshore groundfishing. Groundfishing involves dragging a net along the ocean floor to catch such species as haddock, cod or flounder.

“It was a sharp blow” and winds were gusty, he said. Cushman heard Coast Guard chatter on the radio of a vessel in trouble and responded because he was nearby.

The Coast Guard said it received a signal from the emergency beacon, called an EPIRB, shortly after noon. The beacons can be activated manually in an emergency, but they also activate automatically if a boat is sinking, and the beacon continues to send a location to guide rescuers.

A Coast Guard plane arrived first and spotted the sinking vessel and an empty life raft. About 20 minutes later, a Coast Guard helicopter arrived. A rescue swimmer confirmed that the life raft was empty and said the two people in the water weren’t responsive.

Cushman, in his vessel the Ella Christine, also arrived and was asked to recover the bodies. Cushman said he recognized Nickerson immediately.

He said he had communicated with Nickerson by radio over the years and met him in person about a decade ago, as part of a group of fishermen who traveled to Newfoundland to research fishing nets.

“We’re a community in ourselves,” Cushman said, before ending a phone call because he was overcome with emotion.

