Denise Tepler announced her 2020 campaign for re-election as Topsham’s State Representative, Maine House District 54, at a small gathering of neighbors and volunteers on Sunday, according to a news release.

Tepler has represented Topsham in Augusta since 2014 and has served on the Taxation Committee, the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee and is currently Co-Chair of the

Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services Committee. She is a Council of State Governments Toll Fellow and has three times been an American Legion Legislator of the Year.

“It is important to me to see the opportunity to serve again through,” Tepler said in the release. “There is still so much work to do to make health care more accessible and more affordable, and taxes more fair for the people of Maine. I look forward to knocking on my constituent’s doors as I campaign and hearing directly from them about their concerns.”

