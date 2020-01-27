As the WinterKids Wintergames enters the fourth and final week of competition, West Bath School is in first place, tied with five other schools around the state for that honor.

This month, 32 schools in Maine have been competing in the WinterKids Winter games. Students compete in a four-week series of outdoor physical activity and nutrition challenges designed to help them be active in the winter and learn healthy habits. Each school is encouraged to involve volunteers, parents, healthy eating and active living organizations in their community, and hold a winter carnival to close out the month’s events.

“Participating in in the WinterKids Winter games has given us a great opportunity to help to promote healthy activities for our students, with a focus on developing life-long healthy behaviors,” West Bath School Principal Emily Thompson stated in a news release. “Students have learned how to snowshoe and cross country ski, both activities that they can continue for their lifetime as a resident of Maine.” She explained that each week is themed, focused on physical activity, nutrition, family engagement, and engineering and technology. Mrs. Thompson said “While winning the grand prize would be a nice boost, the real reward has come from seeing the students embrace the activities with enthusiasm and a new understanding of all the wonders and opportunities that wintertime in Maine holds.”

Schools participating in the WinterKids Winter Games accrue points for cash prize awards: $5,000 – Gold Medal School, $3,000 – Silver Medal School, and $1,500 – Bronze Medal School. There are honorable mentions and prizes for all participating schools.

