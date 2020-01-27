The Char Ball Art Rave

8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Need to heat things up on a cold winter’s night? Drag yourself over to Portland House of Music for the Char Ball Art Rave. It’s a fabulous night of drag performances, art, dancing, runway competitions and go-go dancers. Thursday night is calling, don’t drag your feet!

Krish Mohan’s Politely Angry Tour

7:30 p.m. Friday. Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland, $5 in advance, $10 at the door. brownpapertickets.com

Krish Mohan is an Indian comedian who has been in the U.S. since he was 8 years old. He draws on life experience to create comedy that tackles all sorts of socio-political issues, including organized religion and the class system. Mohan is known for having a style of delivery that puts audiences at ease as he drops hilarious truth bombs.

Doppelbloopers

7:30 p.m. Friday. The Annex at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15 in advance, $18 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org

Even saying the name of this Maine improv troupe is fun! The Doppelbloopers’ antics will completely crack you up, as the show features special guests, games and wild skits. They’re even throwing some music into the mix with special guests Conrad Hersom, Steve Marquis and Tim Trafton. Note: The suggested age for this show is at least 16 years old.

South Portland Winter Fest

8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Mill Creek Park, Wainwright Sports Complex, South Portland Community Center, South Portland Municipal Golf Course and Hinckley Park. On Facebook.

The city of South Portland celebrates winter in a huge way in a day that starts with pancakes and ends with fireworks. Winter Fest activities happen all over SoPo, and schedule highlights include a pancake breakfast, a kids’ ice fishing derby, geocaching, ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides and a cardboard sled competition.

Chris Webby Signing

Noon to 1:30 p.m.. Saturday. Bull Moose, 151 Middle St., Portland. On Facebook.

“Wednesday After Next” is the latest release from rapper Chris Webby. To help celebrate the occasion, Webby will be holding court at the Portland Bull Moose store, where he’ll be signing autographs and meeting with fans. Should you need something for him to sign, Bull Moose will have the new album, along with exclusive colored vinyl and discounted Webby tour merchandise on hand.

