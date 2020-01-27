A 15-month-old boy has died from injuries sustained when he fell into a swimming pool three weeks ago in Friendship.
A celebration of the life of 15-month-old Rocco Perfetto is scheduled Wednesday evening at the First Baptist Church in Waldoboro.
The accident occurred Jan. 7 at the family’s home in Friendship.
Rocco was found unresponsive in the pool after he somehow got through a gate and a door. His parents provided life-saving care until public safety crews arrived.
The toddler was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland by a LifeFlight helicopter.
He spent his final days at the Sussman House in Rockport surrounded by his family.
