Habitat’s Board of Directors has announced that Adam Wyatt Lacher of Portland will be leading the affiliate as Executive Director starting Feb. 24.

“Adam brings a great mix of skills and work experience that will help us move Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine forward and we are excited to have him join the organization,” said Board President Jim McGurty in a news release.

Lacher has been working in the nonprofit sector for over 17 years. Between 2002 and 2011 Lacher worked on several social justice and creative economy organizations in Maine and abroad. Between 2011 and 2015 Lacher focused on education, income, health and rural poverty issues for the United Way of Eastern Maine. Since then he has been leading the state and federal public health policy efforts for the Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter.

“I am very excited and grateful to start working with the community to create decent, safe, and affordable homes for families in the Midcoast area,” said Lacher in the release.

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine creates homeownership opportunities for families with limited incomes by building sustainable housing and repairing and weatherizing existing homes. For more information, visit www.habitat7rivers.org or call 207-504-9334.

