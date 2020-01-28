State Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harpswell, will hold public office hours in Harpswell 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. He will not hold office hours on Jan. 28, as previously noted.

Public office hours provide residents a chance to meet with their elected officials, ask questions and get help with legislative or state government matters.

Carson will discuss accomplishments from the past legislative session, his goals for the coming session and answer any questions residents might have. All are welcome to attend.

Carson is serving his second term in the Maine Senate. He is the Senate chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: