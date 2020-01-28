BRUNSWICK – David Downes, 51, died in a tragic fishing accident January 15, 2020, in Portland.

He was born May 22, 1968, in Narraganset, R.I., the son of Ernest and Dorothy Downs. He was a commercial fisherman most of his life, working out of Point Judith, R.I., New Bedford, Mass., Gloucester, Mass., and Portland.

He was predeceased by a brother, Douglas Downes.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo Grover of Brunswick, their loving pets and Popeye and Ms. Kitty; a nephew, Winfield “Buddy” Murray; a half-sister, Betty Lou Quigley; a half-brother, Malcom Morais; a daughter, Brooke Kennedy. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Berean Baptist Church, 15 Cumberland St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

