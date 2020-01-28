SOUTH PORTLAND — Property owners may now ask the city to install a new street light or request that a street light be dimmed or turned off completely.
Following a new street light policy adopted earlier this month, Public Works staff will evaluate all requests under a strict set of standards. See the city website at southportland.org for more information, including online forms.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits between Cuba and Jamaica
-
Sports
Federer rallies to reach Australian Open semifinal
-
Opinion
Letter to the Editor: Clean energy an economic development opportunity for Maine
-
The Forecaster
Scarborough, Cape Republicans will caucus jointly
-
The Forecaster
AARP offers free tax aid for South Portlanders