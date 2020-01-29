RUMFORD – Mountain Valley jumped out to an early five-point lead in overtime to secure the Mountain Valley Conference boys basketball victory over Lisbon on Wednesday, 50-46
Kalen Chase scored a game-high 23 points for Mountain Valley (8-8). Dylan Desroches also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Lisbon’s (9-7) DJ Douglass forced overtime with a three-point play with 10 seconds remaining in the regulation that tied the contest at 41-41. He led the Greyhounds with 19 total points, and Owen Fish chipped in with six points. Neil LaRochelle and Mason Booker each netted five points for the ’Hounds, who visit Madison on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Telstar 97, Wiscasset 26
Mason finished with 32 points and 13 points, while Stevens had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Logan Sumner scored 18 points for Telstar (4-12).
Billy Pinkham led Wiscasset (0-18) with eight points followed by Johnny Spies and Marshall Weeks splitting eight points down the middle.
Girls basketball
Zoe Waltz led the Wolverines (0-16) with 14 points followed by Madison Carrier’s five. Brianna Colson-Orr and Kateleen Trask each netted four in the loss.
