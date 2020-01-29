Trump has taught the following people that it’s OK to lie: my 11-year old grandson and Republicans in the Senate.

Charlie Cameron

Addison

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles