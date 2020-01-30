CAPE ELIZABETH — In spite of foul trouble and a late Cape Elizabeth rally, Wells picked up a pivotal late-season Class B South girls’ basketball win Thursday night.

The Warriors erased an early seven-point deficit, and behind 19 points from Franny Ramsdell – including a go-ahead free throw with 1:49 to play – earned a 43-40 victory.

“We knew we were going to get (Cape’s) best shot,” said Wells Coach Don Abbott. “They played like a team on a mission.”

Isabel Berman scored the Capers’ first six points, helping them to an 8-1 lead, but Grace Ramsdell answered with four quick points.

“I had to call an early timeout because we came out very flat and they came out flying,” said Abbott.

A Berman 3-pointer gave Cape Elizabeth (7-9) a 14-8 advantage after one quarter.

Franny Ramsdell was sidelined much of the opening quarter after being called for two fouls, but she came to life in the second quarter, scoring nine points. When Meredith Bogue made a layup with 46 seconds to go, Wells (10-6) had its first lead.

The Capers finish the half strong, however, and a putback from Olivia Manning just before the horn put them back ahead, 22-21.

The contest stayed close throughout the third quarter. The Warriors led 29-26 after a putback from Bogue, but the Capers got a layup from Emily Supple and a putback from Berman.

Wells took a 32-30 advantage into the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer from Grace Boucher, then went up by six on a Franny Ramsdell layup.

But again Cape Elizabeth responded, as Karli Chapin hit a runner and Alison Gerety made a short jumper to tie it at 40-40 with 2:02 left.

After Franny Ramsdell put the Warriors on top to stay with a free throw, Gerety was called for her fifth foul, on a charge. Boucher sank 1 of 2 free throws for Wells, and Chapin’s apparent tying basket with 18.8 seconds left was waved off as she was called for an offensive foul, her fifth.

The Capers had one final chance to win or tie but turned the ball over, and a Franny Ramsdell free throw produced the final margin of victory.

“We just really picked it up on defense,” said Ramsdell, who also had six rebounds and three steals. “We just had to keep our composure and not foul.”

Grace Ramsdell added eight points and nine rebounds.

Cape Elizabeth was paced by 13 points from Berman, nine from Gerety and seven from Chapin. The Capers, who currently hold the last playoff spot in Class B South, have games remaining against Lake Region and Poland.

“I told the guys in the locker room, there’s nothing negative I have to say,” said Cape Coach Chris Casterella. “We hung with a team that’s among the best.

“If we can win a couple games, it will put pressure on other teams, as opposed to hoping other teams lose and we back in.”

