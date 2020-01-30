A group that wants to block Central Maine Power Company’s proposed $1 billion transmission line through western Maine has called a news conference for Monday, hinting that it has collected enough signatures to force a statewide referendum on the project in November.

Sandi Howard and Tom Saviello, a former state senator from Wilton, announced in a post on Say NO to NECEC’s Facebook page Thursday that the group will hold a news conference at the State House on Monday at noon.

Though the group does not specifically say that it has exceeded the signature threshold – it will need more than 63,000 signatures to get the question on the November ballot – Howard and Saviello hint in the Facebook post that they’s surpassed that mark.

They thanked supporters for gathering signatures during a Maine winter, adding “You literally put your bodies between CMP and this awful corridor.”

“Now we want to invite you to a special announcement event on Monday, Feb. 3, in the Welcome Center at the State House in Augusta,” the post said. Howard and Saviello describe Monday’s event as “a celebration of your efforts to get this on the ballot.”

“If you are interested, make sure you wear or bring something that expresses your opposition to the corridor! Again our deepest thanks. You all have changed Maine’s direction for the better,” Howard and Saviello said.

Monday is the deadline for filing signatures to get a referendum on the November ballot.

Kristen Muszynski, spokeswoman for the Maine Secretary of State’s Office, said her office is aware of the group’s petition drive, which the state authorized in October. The petition seeks to reject the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) transmission project.

Muszynski said that if the group is able to secure at least 63,067 valid signatures, the question will be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot. A signature submission at this date would be too late to get on the state’s March 3 Presidential Primary ballot.

Gov. Janet Mills has endorsed the CMP transmission line, signing onto a deal about a year ago that would give Maine $258 million in benefits in exchange for a permit that would allow the project to be built. The funds would be doled out over the next 40 years and be used to help lower electric bills, advance clean-energy efforts and fund other public and community benefits.

The transmission corridor has won approval from the Public Utilities Commission and the Land Use Planning Commission, but is still awaiting a decision from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. The utility company also needs approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Roughly one-third of the 145-mile corridor would involve new construction in woodland between the Canadian border and the Kennebec River. The rest of the project would use existing corridors that will be expanded.

Hydro-Quebec, a province-owned utility, will supply power to the regional grid through the transmission line.

