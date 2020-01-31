U.S. Sen. Susan Collins raised $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, bringing the total fundraising haul for her re-election campaign to $10.9 million.

The sum is more than any candidate for political office in Maine history, Collins’ campaign said in a statement Friday. It said more than 87 percent of contributions received were under $200 and the contributions came from donors who live in each of Maine’s 16 counties.

“Senator Collins is grateful for the support from people all across the political spectrum who appreciate her bipartisan, independent approach to problem-solving,” said Amy Abbott, finance director for the Collins for Senator campaign.

“Many of the donations that Susan received this quarter came from people who tell us they are tired of the intentionally misleading, dark money ads and they want to help her fight back.”

