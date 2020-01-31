PORTLAND – Paul Gardner Hopkins, 77, of Portland and Kennebunkport, Maine, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Medford, Mass., on Aug. 29, 1942, the son of Frank Gardner and Dorothy (Burnham) Hopkins. He grew up in Winchester, Mass., graduating from Winchester High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine (Orono). Paul then attended Syracuse University for graduate studies. He is survived by his loving sister, Cynthia L. Hopkins of North Andover, Mass.; his niece, Rebecca E. Stronck and his nephew, Matthew E. Tonello.Services are private. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Paul’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.Should friends choose, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins Universityhttps://secure.jhu.edu/form/psych

